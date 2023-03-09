IMPD: Person critically injured in Castleton shooting

Officers responded to the 6700 block of East 82nd Street, just west of I-69, around 5:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting in Castleton early Thursday, IMPD said.

There they located a victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

