Man shot outside Greenwood bar

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a business in Greenwood Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting outside Ale Emporium at 997 East County Line Road, near Emerson Avenue, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police two men appeared to be in a fight. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the face.

The suspected shooter then left the scene.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. There is no word on his condition at this time.