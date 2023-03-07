Person shot near Thomas Carr Howe High School on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday night near Thomas Carr Howe High School on the east side of Indianapolis.
IMPD said officers were called at around 8:15 p.m. to a reported shooting at the high school in the 4900 block of Julian Avenue, near the intersection of East Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. IMPD said the injured person's condition is unknown.
Police said there is no active threat to the community at this time. A basketball game was reportedly being played inside the school when the shooting occurred outside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.