Person shot near Thomas Carr Howe High School on Indy's east side

Officers were called at around 8:15 p.m. to a reported shooting at the high school in the 4900 block of Julian Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday night near Thomas Carr Howe High School on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were called at around 8:15 p.m. to a reported shooting at the high school in the 4900 block of Julian Avenue, near the intersection of East Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. IMPD said the injured person's condition is unknown.

Police said there is no active threat to the community at this time. A basketball game was reportedly being played inside the school when the shooting occurred outside.

Parents or guardians are asked to come pick up their child if they were at tonight’s game.



Drivers should enter the parking lot off of Bancroft and Howe Drive.



Please be aware a large portion of Julian Ave is closed off due to this investigation. https://t.co/pYDV3XrT0T — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 8, 2023