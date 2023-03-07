x
Local News

Person shot near Thomas Carr Howe High School on Indy's east side

Officers were called at around 8:15 p.m. to a reported shooting at the high school in the 4900 block of Julian Avenue.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate after a person was shot near Thomas Carr Howe High School on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday night near Thomas Carr Howe High School on the east side of Indianapolis. 

IMPD said officers were called at around 8:15 p.m. to a reported shooting at the high school in the 4900 block of Julian Avenue, near the intersection of East Washington Street and Emerson Avenue

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. IMPD said the injured person's condition is unknown. 

Police said there is no active threat to the community at this time. A basketball game was reportedly being played inside the school when the shooting occurred outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

