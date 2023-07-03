"Gut-wrenching ... something you don't expect. Especially to someone who comes in cracking jokes all day," Dave Bilodeau said of his coworker, Donnie Lee Sanders.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Bilodeau said it didn't take long to get to know his coworker, Donnie Lee Sanders.

"Real loud guy. Funny, coming in there making jokes," said Bilodeau. "Introduced himself to everybody and seemed like a cool dude."

Bilodeau was in his first week of work inside Lucas Oil Stadium and Monday night was his first shift with Sanders.

"Working through a temp agency, we were setting down plywood and dirt for the upcoming motocross event," said Bilodeau.

Police say right before 10 p.m. Monday, Sanders was shot and killed just outside the stadium.

The suspect fled. At first, the suspect went right across the street to the Indiana Convention Center.

"IMPD officers were able to review camera footage, slow everything down and we did understand that the alleged suspect did enter the convention center," said IMPD Officer William Young on Monday night. "He quickly exited the convention center; however, he was not able to get back into the convention center due to the doors being locked."

Bilodeau said he was there moments after the shooting.

"When I walked outside, I came around the corner and turned to my right and there was probably two or three police cars out there and when you looked straight down he was laying there on the floor," said Bilodeau.

He said he and his coworkers were told to take shelter.

"We were in the very, very bottom of Lucas Oil," said Bilodeau. "We were next to the Colts locker room."

He said they were released around 12:30 a.m. and they won't return to work on Tuesday.

"Just still gut-wrenching. It's kind of something you don't expect," said Bilodeau. "Especially to someone who comes in cracking jokes all day. Didn't seem like he could make an enemy really."