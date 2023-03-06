x
1 fatally shot near Lucas Oil Stadium; Convention Center locked down

Officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot on South Capitol Avenue Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on the south side of downtown, near Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to 500 S. Capitol Ave. on a report of a person shot. That address is near the northeast corner of Lucas Oil Stadium. 

The officers found one person who had apparently been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have several streets blocked off in the area, including South, Capitol, Missouri and Maryland streets. IMPD expects those streets to be blocked for several hours during the investigation.

Police believe the suspect went into the Indiana Convention Center, which has been placed on lockdown and employees have been ordered to shelter in place. Officers with the IMPD SWAT team is working to clear the Convention Center to ensure the safety of those employees. 

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area around the crime scene while officers continue to investigate the shooting and search for the suspect.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are confirmed.

