IMPD officers shoot, wound armed man in parked car on northeast side

No officers were injured in the overnight incident and the man is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers shot a man in a parked car early Saturday on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to an IMPD statement, just after 4:00 a.m., North District officers were called to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway. The caller reported they did not recognize the car or person in the driver's seat.

Officers observed an man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat and was armed with a gun. An officer knocked on the window and announced, “Police. Hands up,” according to an IMPD account of the incident.

Three officers discharged their service weapons, hitting the man.



After officers provided medical aid to the man, medics took him to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators located a handgun in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.



The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating and a separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation.



The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process, which involves the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.



The IMPD Chaplain’s Office is assisting those involved.



Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide office at 317-327-3475. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.