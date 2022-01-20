IMPD looks to identify SUV possibly connected to north side shooting

The picture was shared in connection to a man found shot inside a vehicle near Meridian Street and Fall Creek Saturday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are looking for information to help solve a shooting case from Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

They shared a picture taken that afternoon near North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway South Drive of a person in an SUV. Investigators are asking the public to help identify the vehicle and the person of interest in the photo.

Just after 2 p.m., Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services medics were called to a medical emergency near Meridian and Fall Creek when they were flagged down to attend to another person shot inside a vehicle. They called for another medic to treat the male gunshot victim, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At that time, IMPD was investigating if the man found shot near Fall Creek was connected to a deadly shooting Saturday on Kinnear Avenue around the same time.

Anyone with information about the SUV, its driver or the shooting should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@Indy.Gov.