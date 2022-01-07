2 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Friday around 10 a.m. near 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot and killed on the city's east side Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Nelson Place, near 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue, around 10 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared any information about a possible suspect or the victims' identities.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

13News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.