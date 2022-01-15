IMPD: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in near northeast side shooting

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue, between Ralston and North Keystone avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in what police believe to be one shooting that happened on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

IMPD officers received a call at around 2 p.m. about a person shot in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue, between Ralston and North Keystone avenues.

At this location, IMPD said officers found one person who had been shot and killed and another who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

IMPD said a third person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At this point, IMPD is still investigating if the third person shot was connected to the shooting on Kinnear Avenue.

Authorities have not shared information identifying the people who had been shot or the motive for the shooting.