SWAT called to shooting at northwest side apartment complex

Officers were called to 4845 Covered Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon and found a person that had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a shooting that happened at the Covered Bridge Apartments near Georgetown Road and West 71st Street.

Officers were called to 4845 Covered Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon and found a person that had been shot. Officers were concerned the suspect was still there and called in SWAT to assist.

Police did not immediately have a condition on the person.

Police also did not release information on any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

As of Monday in Indianapolis, there were a record 217 criminal homicides for the year.

IMPD is working to upgrade its crime-fighting technology to assist police response and evidence gathering as part of the city's effort to curb violent crime.

These upgrades include installing more public safety cameras in high crime areas. The new cameras will complement the cameras already installed downtown and at intersections throughout the city.