IMPD investigating downtown shooting early Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that injured one person downtown early Friday morning.

Police say the incident started round 2:51 a.m. when officers were on Pennsylvania Street clearing out the area from the bars when they heard shots fired and then saw a car take off.

A police chase then occurred and police caught a suspect at Harding Street and I-465. At this time, it is unknown if that suspect is connected to the shooting scene.

The victim in the shooting is an adult male who was shot on the sidewalk. Police say he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.