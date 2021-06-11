x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

IMPD investigating downtown shooting early Friday morning

The victim in the shooting is an adult male who was shot on the sidewalk.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that injured one person downtown early Friday morning. 

Police say the incident started round 2:51 a.m. when officers were on Pennsylvania Street clearing out the area from the bars when they heard shots fired and then saw a car take off. 

Credit: Frank Young/WTHR

A police chase then occurred and police caught a suspect at Harding Street and I-465. At this time, it is unknown if that suspect is connected to the shooting scene. 

The victim in the shooting is an adult male who was shot on the sidewalk. Police say he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles