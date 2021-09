According to IMPD, the two women shot were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a double shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday left two women in critical condition.

Police said it happened at 3654 Mayfield Drive, which is near East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The shooting appeared to be a domestic situation and occurred inside a van in the street.