2 sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into car dealership

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Tom Wood Nissan car dealership late Tuesday morning.

Multiple Carmel Fire Department Crews responded shortly before noon to a serious crash involving a vehicle that had gone into a building.

The fire department said two people were transported to the hospital.

***CFD DISPATCH*** Engines 343, 345, Ladder 345, Medic 345, Chief 304, serious accident involving a vehicle into a building, 4150 E96th. pic.twitter.com/mkClhcgPs4 — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) September 21, 2021

This story will be updated as more details become available.