2 sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into car dealership

It happened at the Tom Wood Nissan dealership late Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: Carmel Fire Department
Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a car dealership at East 96th Street and Bauer Drive East.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Tom Wood Nissan car dealership late Tuesday morning.

Multiple Carmel Fire Department Crews responded shortly before noon to a serious crash involving a vehicle that had gone into a building.

Credit: WTHR

The fire department said two people were transported to the hospital.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

