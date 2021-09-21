2 sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into car dealership

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Tom Wood Nissan car dealership late Tuesday morning.
Multiple Carmel Fire Department Crews responded shortly before noon to a serious crash involving a vehicle that had gone into a building.
The fire department said two people were transported to the hospital.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
