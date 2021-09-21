FBI investigation in Indianapolis leads to 9 charged in drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — An FBI investigation in Indianapolis led to charges against nine people for drug trafficking.
The investigation found people from California and Mexico were sending methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl to a person in Indianapolis. That person would then sell the drugs, along with others, and send money back to California.
The FBI said it seized 15 handguns, three rifles, two shotguns, $42,000, 274 grams of cocaine and 150 pounds of marijuana.
The following individuals were arrested and charged:
- Martin Herrera-Diaz Jr., 29, Indianapolis — money laundering, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances
- Sandra Herrera, 22, Indianapolis — money laundering
- Jerzon Herrera, 28, Indianapolis — money laundering, distribution of cocaine
- Antonio Partida-Chavez, 29, Mexico — five counts of distribution of controlled substances
- Andy Partida-Chavez, 25, Indianapolis — distribution of controlled substances
- Brandon Vidal, 27, Indianapolis — distribution of controlled substances
- Miriam Rodriguez Arguello, 32, Indianapolis — distribution of controlled substances
- Eric Martinez, 25, Indianapolis — distribution of controlled substances
- Arnoldo Gonzalez Chavez, 23, Indianapolis — distribution of controlled substances.
Sentencing on the charges can range from 10 to 20 years in prison to life in prison if convicted.
