IMPD investigates shooting death of teen girl in southeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl early Sunday in a southeast side apartment complex.

Officers were called at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the Stone Lake Lodge complex off Hanna Avenue near the Interstate 465-65 interchange and found the victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at 4128 Creek Way.

After medics took her to a local hospital, she died a few hours later.

Authorities have not shared her name or any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).