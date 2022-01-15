West Washington Street fire prompts death investigation

Firefighters found a victim dead inside a burning building Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person found dead inside a burning building on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday morning has prompted a death investigation.

Firefighters from IFD and Wayne Township responded to 911 calls to the building at 3021 W. Washington St., just east of Tibbs Avenue, shortly after 8 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke coming out of the vacant building when they arrived. Within 10 minutes, a search of the building turned up a victim's body.

No identity of the person has been shared by authorities, and the exact cause of death is under investigation. IMPD homicide detectives were called in as standard procedure.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, and a second search of the building turned up no other victims.

No firefighters were injured Saturday.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

This is the second fire in this same building in less than two months. Early on the morning of Nov. 23, 2021, a firefighter was slightly injured in another fire at the same address.