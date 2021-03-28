2 minors arrested in March 2021 fatal shooting on Indy's far east side

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive, near 38th Street and German Church Road, on March 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two minors were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the March 2021 fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Indianapolis' far east side, IMPD said.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, just before 3 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive, near 38th Street and German Church Road, on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Dusty Lawrence, who had been shot. Lawrence was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Homicide detectives opened an investigation and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in identifying and collective potential forensic evidence.

On the morning of Jan. 12, detectives arrested two minors with the assistance of Indiana Crime Guns Task Force officers.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.

Additional information is expected to be released later on Wednesday, IMPD said.