INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Moller Road shortly before 11 p.m.

The male victim of the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.