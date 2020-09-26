INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a local business owner has died after a shooting Friday night.
Just after 7 p.m., IMPD officers were called to the Hardee's restaurant at 5950 Brookville Road for reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 78-year-old Paul Edmonds, was transported to Eskenazi hospital in serious condition.
Saturday, Edmonds was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).