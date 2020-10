Police responded to the 2900 block of South Taft Avenue, near West Troy Avenue and Holt Road, Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side that left a person in critical condition.

Police responded to the 2900 block of South Taft Avenue, near West Troy Avenue and Holt Road, Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they located a person in critical condition.