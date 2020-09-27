x
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side.

A man found shot on the sidewalk on 29th St. west of MLK died at the hospital.
Credit: Josh Blankenship/WTHR
Indianapolis Metro Police investigate a deadly shooting on 29th St. near Dr. MLK St. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side late Saturday night. A man was found shot on 29th Street just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street just after 10:45p.m.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been shared, died at Eskenazi hospital.

Officers found him along the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. 

Homicide detectives are now looking for information that may lead them to a shooter.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).  

