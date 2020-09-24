Police, mayor walk Haughville street that's seen recent gunfire

"There’s not a night that you don’t hear gunshots," said one resident.

INDIANAPOLIS — “Gunshots every night. There’s not a night that you don’t hear gunshots,” said Andre Walters Junior.

Walters lives on Traub Avenue in the city’s Haughville neighborhood. Three weeks ago, neighbors endured three days of drive-by shootings, sometimes in broad daylight.

“It was like they were shooting out of a cannon, boom, boom, boom.’” said Clarence Brookins, who lives down the street. “I mean, that’s crazy."

Brookins and his wife Joyce called 911 every time.

“Come over here now, they’re shooting!” Joyce Brookins said she told the dispatcher. “And they came.”

Officers went back Wednesday, this time with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Chief of Police Randal Taylor. They listened as people explained why they don’t want to sit on their front porches anymore or let their kids play outside.

“Where I come from, nobody likes to see the police come through, but when they need it, they need it,” said Walters.

People here said they do.

“I say more police presence up and down these streets,” said Joyce Brookins.

IMPD says beyond walking down the street and shaking some hands, they’ve also increased patrols in the area and are helping residents start a neighborhood crime watch.

“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything, and I think that should be the motto for our crime watch,” said Joyce Brookins.

Walters has his own message for the people shooting on his street.