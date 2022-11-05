IMPD investigating shooting at church on East 25th Street

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a church near 25th Street and Ralston Avenue on the city's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a church on the city's east side Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to investigate a report of a fight in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who apparently had been shot.

Medics have pronounced the person, whose identity has not been shared, dead at the scene.

A funeral was scheduled to take place at the church where the shooting occurred at 11 a.m. Investigators have not said whether the shooting was connected to that service.