IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals

Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS —

IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday.

Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to Community East on Ritter Avenue around 3:15 a.m. is a woman, while a male victim showed up at Eskenazi Hospital shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Aggravated Assault detectives are working both cases to learn more about where these two people were shot and who shot them.