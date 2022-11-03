IMPD targets Detroit to attract new officers

Indianapolis is promising starting pay at $72,000, while Detroit's city council is looking to approve a raise for their officers to start at $53,000.

DETROIT — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is going across state lines in its search for new officers.

The department told 13News this week they are down more than 200 officers. It's part of a nationwide problem that has led IMPD to head south in search for its newest recruits, grabbing officers from Cincinnati and Louisville.

"The last three years, there's been a lot of scrutiny and criticism of what our officers do and don't do," said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. "Not just here in Indianapolis, but around the country."

A new billboard the department has placed north of the border is rubbing some people the wrong way.

"I'm not surprised. A little bit disappointed that someone would pull something like that in our community, but I also know that our officers are highly recruited," said Detroit Police Department Chief James White.

IMPD recently unveiled its recruitment campaign in the Motor City, including billboards trying to lure officers to come to the Circle City. One sign shows an Indianapolis police officer with the message "Empathetic and experienced? Make the move."

"I saw it, but you know, I know that our officers are the best in the country and I know that you know they get highly recruited in state and out of state," White told WDIV.

Also part of the plan to lure officers to the streets of Indianapolis? A starting salary of $72,000. Detroit's city council is currently debating pay raises for their officers, with starting pay at just $53,000.

"You can't compete with someone who's making or paying $70,000 to start. They're making as much as some of our command officers are," said former Detroit Police Chief Ike McKinnon.

Asked if he called Indianapolis about the recruitment campaign, White replied, "Well, we won't get into those kind of conversations."

Detroit is facing it's own exodus of officers, with nearly 300 leaving the city for other jobs.

"I sent letters to chiefs across the country saying please don't hire our people and they looked at me and they laughed," McKinnon said.

In addition to casting a wider recruitment net, Bailey said IMPD is trying to retain officers by improving the patrol cars in their fleet.

"We've invested millions of dollars over the past two years, and we have a six-year plan to completely flip our fleet and put officers in new cars," said Bailey.