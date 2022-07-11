Man shot and killed at near northeast side church during mother-in-law's funeral

The shooting occurred Saturday in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shannon Turman and her husband Jermaine were planning to celebrate their wedding reception at the Keystone Event Center next week.

Now they'll be using the same venue, decorations, and catering for Jermain's remembrance after he was tragically shot and killed during Shannon's mother's funeral.

Turman is still trying to process what happened at her mother's funeral.

"When he came in, I was very shocked like a deer in headlights, like 'What is he doing here?' He had the weirdest smile on his face like an evil grin," said Turman.

For months, she said she and her husband Jermaine lived in fear of her ex-husband. She said he'd been harassing them and threatening to kill them.

"He had that anger in him that, 'If I can't have you, nobody can have you' kind of attitude. He actually told me and Jermaine that he owned me," said Turman.

On Saturday, Shannon said her ex made good on his threats, starting a fight with Jermaine and shooting him in the church parking lot.

"He did this in front of my son, in front of Jermaine's mother, and at my mother's funeral. Like those three things alone are like, 'What mind are you in to go to a funeral and kill someone?'" said Turman.

To make matters worse, she and Jermaine had been married for just three months and were still working on their life insurance paperwork.

Now the family is trying to raise money to help bury yet another loved one, the man she'd planned her future with.

"He was such a beautiful spirit. He never met a stranger. I'm going to remember those things. It just pains me deeply that he is not here. I'm a widow," said Turman.

She hopes her tragedy will save another family from experiencing heartache.