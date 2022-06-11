IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

Those shootings occurred outside a party at a business and at a home.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police, who have not share the man's name.

Aggravated Assault detectives are handling the investigation and reported no suspects in the shooting Sunday morning.

Deadly shooting on Byrkit Street

Shortly after 6:10 a.m., officers were called to 4625 Byrkit Street, near the I-465 interchange with Mann Road, on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a man on the porch of a home who appeared to be shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics and homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police have not shared that vicim's identity or what may have led to the shooting.