IMPD investigates 3 dead in south side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation on the south side after three people were found dead in an apartment near Columbia Park.

Officers doing a welfare check at the East Street Apartments on South East Street south of Southern Avenue shortly after 2:20 a.m. discovered two males and a female, according to a police report.

Medics pronounced them dead at the scene and IMPD homicide detectives began their investigation.

Police have not shared the names of the three people who died, or any apparent cause of death.