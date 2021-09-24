Police: 2 arrested after attempted kidnapping at Kokomo Walmart

Police were called to the store at 1920 Markland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo arrested two people Friday after reports of an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart.

A woman told officers she was shopping with her one-year-old child in a cart when she was approached by someone who appeared to purposely bump into her. That person, later identified as Chrystalyn Myers, then unbuckled the child in the cart. There was a struggle and the mother was able to pull the child away. The suspect then fled the store.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the woman and a man who reportedly accompanied her to the store. Both were taken into custody.

Myers, 36, was arrested and charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Possession of Cocaine, False Informing and Possession of Marijuana.

Gregory Culbertson, 53, of Kokomo was arrested for Invasion of Privacy, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Kokomo Police continue to investigate. If you have information, call Capt. Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.