Man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting of woman on east side of Indianapolis

Tyree Henning was sentenced to 84.5 years for the deadly shooting of Yana Orr.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyree Henning was sentenced to 84.5 years for the deadly shooting of Yana Orr in 2020. Henning was convicted of murder, kidnapping, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Video footage from an east side gas station showed Henning raising a firearm towards Orr’s head and her falling to the ground. Henning is then seen driving away from the scene, while his girlfriend’s 1-year-old was still in the backseat.

“This case illustrates the devastating consequences that intimate partner violence can have on entire families,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears, Marion County. “Ms. Orr was senselessly killed while attempting to help her sister and her sister’s children get away from a hostile situation.”

Police said the 1-year-old was not hurt in the incident.