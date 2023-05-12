IMPD arrests teenage armed robbery suspects

An armed robbery in the 3800 block of North High School Road led investigators to an east side address where SWAT took both suspects into custody.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD robbery detectives arrested two teenagers suspected in a series of armed robberies on the west side of the city.

Police arrested 18-year-old William White and a 17-year-old juvenile on Thursday, May 11, following what IMPD termed "a comprehensive investigation" involving the department's robbery division and SWAT.

An armed robbery in the 3800 block of North High School Road led investigators to information on the alleged suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

SWAT arrested both suspects in the 2500 block of North Sherman Drive.

During questioning, police said the 17-year-old admitted to taking part in the High School Road robbery with White, along with another armed robbery at the same location and a third armed robbery on West 10th Street.

White and the 17-year-old are both facing potential felony armed robbery charges. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

The investigation is ongoing and police are checking whether the suspects may be involved in other crimes.