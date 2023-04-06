Have you seen this person? IMPD seeks suspect after gas station robbery

The robbery happened Tuesday, April 4 at a Speedway gas station on West County Line Road in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man they said robbed a Speedway gas station on the south side of Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, April 4, IMPD Southwest District officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Speedway gas station located at 936 W. County Line Road, near Railroad Road.

Officers arrived and confirmed a robbery had taken place, and the suspect had fled from the scene. IMPD robbery detectives were notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

IMPD detectives described the suspect as being 6 feet, 2 inches or taller, having a thin build, and was wearing a white hoodie, black pants and a gray bandana mask.