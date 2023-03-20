IMPD arrests 21-year-old in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

The five armed robberies took place between Sept. 5, 2022, and March 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 21-year-old man for his alleged role in a series of armed robberies through Facebook Marketplace transactions on the north side of Indianapolis.

On March 14, police responded to a report of a robbery in the 5200 block of Luzzane Lane, near 52nd Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Trelandice Moore as the suspect in the robbery.

Two days later, robbery detectives, with the help of North District officers and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, located Moore in the 4900 block of Lemans Drive, near East 49th Street and North College Avenue, and took him into custody without incident.

According to police, Moore admitted to four more robberies:

Sept. 5 in the 2700 block of Timberly Drive, near 65th Street and North Keystone Avenue

Dec. 12 in the 2700 block of Timberly Drive, near 65th Street and North Keystone Avenue

March 6 in the 5100 block of Lemans Drive, near 52nd Street and College Avenue

March 8 in the 6700 block of Gateshead Lane, near 65th Street and North Keystone Avenue

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine the final charges.