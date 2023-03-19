State police traffic stop leads to arrest of interstate fugitive

The speeding vehicle on I-70 was driven by an Ohio man who was wanted for robbery in Oklahoma.

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding Sunday morning and discovered the driver was wanted for robbery in Oklahoma.

Around 9 a.m., a trooper was patrolling Interstate 70 near the Knightstown exit and clocked a Subaru driving above the posted speed limit.

Once stopped, the driver was identified as 22-year-old Wilmer M. Guerrero, of Columbus, Ohio. During the course of the stop, the trooper discovered that Guerrero was wanted on an active robbery warrant.