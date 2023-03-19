State police traffic stop leads to arrest of interstate fugitive

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding Sunday morning and discovered the driver was wanted for robbery in Oklahoma.
Around 9 a.m., a trooper was patrolling Interstate 70 near the Knightstown exit and clocked a Subaru driving above the posted speed limit.
Once stopped, the driver was identified as 22-year-old Wilmer M. Guerrero, of Columbus, Ohio. During the course of the stop, the trooper discovered that Guerrero was wanted on an active robbery warrant.
He was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail for driving without a license. Police said Guerrero will be extradited to Oklahoma to face the robbery charge.