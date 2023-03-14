Woman arrested after robbery at Brownsburg home

Police arrested 31-year-old Jessica Shockley on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A woman is under arrest after a robbery at a Brownsburg home.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Oak Tree Drive, which is in a neighborhood near the West Chase Golf Club.

A victim at the home gave officers a good description of the suspect's car as she fled.

Pittsboro Police Department officers found the car near the Kohl's on Northfield Drive.

Police claim the driver, 31-year-old Jessica Shockley, of Beech Grove, tried to run. She was caught by officers and arrested.

Shockley is being held at the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.