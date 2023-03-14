Woman arrested after robbery at Brownsburg home

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A woman is under arrest after a robbery at a Brownsburg home.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Oak Tree Drive, which is in a neighborhood near the West Chase Golf Club.
A victim at the home gave officers a good description of the suspect's car as she fled.
Pittsboro Police Department officers found the car near the Kohl's on Northfield Drive.
Police claim the driver, 31-year-old Jessica Shockley, of Beech Grove, tried to run. She was caught by officers and arrested.
Shockley is being held at the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Brownsburg Police Department at 317-852-1109 ext. 2123.