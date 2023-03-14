Pike Township bus driver charged with battery, strangulation of student

Leslie Sea, 53, faces charges of strangulation and battery resulting in bodily injury from the Feb. 1 incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — An MSD of Pike Township bus driver was arrested and charged after allegedly choking a student on a bus in early February.

Leslie Sea, 53, faces charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and battery resulting in bodily injury from the Feb. 1 incident.

According to court documents, police responded to the intersection of Kiskadee Court and Peregrine Boulevard on Indianapolis' northwest side on a report from Sea that she had been attacked by a student.

At the scene, Sea told police she had attempted to stop a student from getting off the bus at a stop that wasn't his after a crash forced the bus to reroute. Kea said she grabbed the student from behind to stop him, the student attacked her, and she defended herself, according to the court documents.

A witness on the bus told police that the student was defending himself when attacked by the driver.

No injuries to Kea were observed by officers. The student had visible bruising, scratch marks and welts on his throat, and said he was pulled from behind by Sea, grabbed by the throat and choked.

A district police officer reviewed security video from the bus, which showed an argument and the student attempting to get off the bus before Sea grabbed him and placed her hand on his throat, according to court documents.