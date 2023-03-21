IMPD seeks help identifying robbery suspects accused of assaulting rideshare driver

Three men are suspected of stabbing the driver and stealing his vehicle. It was later found unoccupied near the Pangea Courts Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Robbery detectives with IMPD are seeking the public's help identifying three robbery suspects accused of assaulting a rideshare driver on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. on March 20, 2023, IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to West 10th Street and North Whitcomb Avenue on reports of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived they found a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The victim said he was driving for a rideshare company when three Black men in masks assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

IMPD East District and IMPD K-9 officers later recovered the stolen vehicle around the 800 block of North Drexel Avenue, near the Pangea Courts Apartments. It was unoccupied. Robbery detectives then responded and took over the investigation.

IMPD Robbery detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these three suspects regarding this case. The three individuals are depicted in the photos.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Todd Lapin at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Todd.Lappin2@indy.gov