IMPD and Lawrence PD investigating series of sexual assaults

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and the Lawrence Police Department are investigating a series of sexual assaults.

The attacks happened on the east side of Indianapolis and in Lawrence.

IMPD told 13News: "...due to the sensitive nature of the case we can not release any further. We just want the community to be cautious of what is occurring."

IMPD said the attacks have occurred over the last year.

It is reminding people to not open the door for strangers and to verify anyone claiming to be a service worker or representing a business. If something doesn't feel right, police say you should call 911.