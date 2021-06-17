2 shot, 1 killed at northeast Indianapolis apartment complex

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near East 86th Street and Allisonville Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis late Thursday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Garonne Terrace, which is near East 86th Street and Allisonville Road, around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene, the other reportedly suffered a graze wound.