1 killed in southeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened on Barrington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at a home in the 1500 block of Barrington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. That location is near South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

Police have not yet released information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.