IMPD: 2 people found dead in southwest Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered in a southwest Indianapolis home early Friday.
It was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Wellwood Drive, which is near State Road 37 and Southport Road.
According to a police department spokesperson, IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police didn't provide any additional details but said homicide investigators had been called.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional information becomes available.