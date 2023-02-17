IMPD: 2 people found dead in southwest Indianapolis home

Police were called to the 7200 block of Wellwood Drive around 12:30 Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two bodies were discovered in a southwest Indianapolis home early Friday.

It was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Wellwood Drive, which is near State Road 37 and Southport Road.

According to a police department spokesperson, IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn't provide any additional details but said homicide investigators had been called.