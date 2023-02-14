x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that critically wounded one person on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

10-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run

Before You Leave, Check This Out