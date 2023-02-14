1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that critically wounded one person on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.