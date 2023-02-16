IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating both incidents.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings early Thursday.

Near north side shooting

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Pennsylvania Street, just south of West 16th Street, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene, and believe the incident occurred at another location, which investigators have not shared.

South side shooting

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Weber Drive, near East Southport Road and Madison Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim who was transported to a local hospital and described only as "awake and breathing."

Aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. No information on the circumstances the shooting was immediately available.