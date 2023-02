Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of North Somerset Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Somerset Avenue, near 10th Street and Holt Road.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital in fair condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.