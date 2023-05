Officers believe the shooting happened in the 1900 block of North Linwood Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Saturday.

Police found the victim in the 2100 block of Glenridge Drive. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There's no word on what preceded the shooting and police have not said whether they have identified a suspect in the case.