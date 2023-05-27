IMPD: Person critically injured in north side shooting

IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of East 38th Street, near Rookwood Avenue, around 5 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Saturday.

Around 5 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of East 38th Street, near Rookwood Avenue in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including any suspect information, was immediately available.