x
Crime

IMPD: Person critically injured in north side shooting

IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of East 38th Street, near Rookwood Avenue, around 5 a.m.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Saturday.

Around 5 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of East 38th Street, near Rookwood Avenue in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, for a report of a person shot. 

There they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including any suspect information, was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

