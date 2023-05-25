Man killed in east Indianapolis shooting

Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday near 42nd and Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police responded to a person shot in the 10100 block of Monterey Road, near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The male victim was transported to the hospital, but died from their injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The victim's name or age have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).