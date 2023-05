Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Lawrence.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8046 Louisville Way, near 42nd Street and Franklin Road, around 5:30 p.m.

Police said one person died at the scene and other person suffered a graze wound.

Police have not released any suspect information.