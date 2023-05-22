Bigsbee appointed Lawrence police chief

Curtis Bigsbee was announced as chief Monday, replacing Chief Gary Woodruff, who is moving toward retirement.

LAWRENCE, Ind — The city of Lawrence has a new police chief.

“I believe the time is right to step aside, and for a new Chief to assume leadership of the department,” Woodruff said. “I have discussed this transition with Mayor Collier, and he has accepted my decision.”

Woodruff has served nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

“It is the honor of my career to be appointed as Chief of Police for the citizens of Lawrence. Among my top priorities is to engage our youth, while also focusing on community involvement, which I believe will assist in achieving our greatest goal of reducing crime along with improving the safety and the quality of life for all of our citizens,” Bigsbee said.

Bigsbee's term as chief begins immediately.

Bigsbee has been deputy chief with Lawrence Police Department for ten years and has been with the department since 2005. Prior to that, he served in the Indiana National Guard from 1997 to 2005, where he was deployed on a NATO Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo.