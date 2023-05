Police said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 103500 block of Timber Leaf Court, near East 63rd Street and Sunnyside Road.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Lawrence Friday.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Medics transported the man to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.